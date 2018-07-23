Tow truck driver arrested on drunken driving charge while responding to OUI arrest

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck driver who was responding to an OUI arrest on Cape Cod early Saturday morning was arrested himself after police say he was found to be drunk behind the wheel.

A motor vehicle stop about 2:20 a.m. on Route 28 in Barnstable resulted in the arrest of Patricia O’Donnell, 51, of Marston Mills, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, according to a press release issued Monday by Massachusetts State Police.

After requesting a tow truck to take away O’Donnell’s vehicle, state police say the driver of the Capeway Towing truck that arrived, Brandon Fenton, 25, of Hyannis, was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

A Hyannis News journalist was traveling on Willow Street and Yarmouth Road when he witnessed the tow truck swerve over the solid white center lines and then off the right side of the road almost striking a pole, police say. The journalist informed police he had recorded it with his dash cam and uploaded the video footage to YouTube.

Both Fenton and O’Donnell will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

