Tow truck driver shields man in wheelchair rolling through Prudential Tunnel during rush hour

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Transportation released a shocking video Tuesday of a man in a wheelchair rolling through the tunnel that carries Interstate 90 under the Prudential Tower complex during rush hour.

Surveillance video shows the man pushing himself along the edge of the Prudential Tunnel near Clarendon Street as cars pass by before a tow truck stops to turn on its emergency lights in an apparent effort to halt traffic and shield the man.

“We are grateful to the motorists who called to report the situation and to the tow driver who took steps to protect the man until first responders could arrive,” Massachusetts State Police Spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The AAA roadside technician, Waylon Mills, told 7News that he was heading to Allston to help someone with a flat tire when he came across the dangerous situation.

“When I saw him, I don’t know what came over me,” he said. “Just basically stop and make sure this person doesn’t get hurt.”

Mills followed slowly behind the man in the wheelchair, blocking traffic from getting too close.

“I saw this guy in the wheelchair and thought, you know something, this guy is going to get hit,” he added. “Let me just toss my lights on and use the truck to block him from getting hit.”

After trailing the man for about five minutes, Mills said he called state police.

The 56-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was not hurt and taken to Tufts Medical Center for evaluation.

It’s not immediately clear why the man was in the tunnel. He will not be ticketed.

