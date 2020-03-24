(WHDH) — Heavy, wet snow fell in parts of Massachusetts Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, leaving behind seven inches in some communities.
Here is a look at snow totals across the Bay State:
Fitchburg – 7.2 inches
Groton – 5.7 inches
Sterling – 5.3 inches
Haverhill – 5 inches
Dracut – 4.5 inches
Carlisle – 3.7 inches
Lowell – 3.3 inches
North Weymouth – 2.47 inches
Scituate – 2.35 inches
Blue Hill – 2.27 inches
Arlington – 2.12 inches
Norwood – 2.05 inches
North Bridge – 2.04 inches
