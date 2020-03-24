(WHDH) — Heavy, wet snow fell in parts of Massachusetts Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, leaving behind seven inches in some communities.

Here is a look at snow totals across the Bay State:

Fitchburg – 7.2 inches

Groton – 5.7 inches

Sterling – 5.3 inches

Haverhill – 5 inches

Dracut – 4.5 inches

Carlisle – 3.7 inches

Lowell – 3.3 inches

North Weymouth – 2.47 inches

Scituate – 2.35 inches

Blue Hill – 2.27 inches

Arlington – 2.12 inches

Norwood – 2.05 inches

North Bridge – 2.04 inches

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)