Town-by-town snowfall totals: Dec. 11, 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bands of heavy snow moved across Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc on the morning commute.

More than 6 inches of snow fell in one community, while many areas saw at least 4 inches of fresh powder.

Below is a look at the town-by-town totals:

Rutland – 6.8 inches

Brimfield – 6 inches

Holden – 5.8 inches

Sterling – 5.3 inches

Worcester – 5.1 inches

Palmer – 5 inches

Monson – 5 inches

Framingham – 4.5 inches

Burlington – 4.2 inches

Pepperell – 4 inches

Randolph – 4 inches

Lunenburg – 4 inches

Winchester – 3.5 inches

North Reading – 3 inches

Milford – 3 inches

Winthrop – 2.5 inches

North Weymouth – 2.5 inches

Boston – 2 inches

Hopkinton – 2 inches

Cambridge – 1.5 inches

