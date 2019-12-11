Town-by-town snowfall totals: Dec. 11, 2019

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bands of heavy snow moved across Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc on the morning commute.
More than 6 inches of snow fell in one community, while many areas saw at least 4 inches of fresh powder.
Below is a look at the town-by-town totals:
Rutland – 6.8 inches
Brimfield – 6 inches
Holden – 5.8 inches
Sterling – 5.3 inches
Worcester – 5.1 inches
Palmer – 5 inches
Monson – 5 inches
Framingham – 4.5 inches
Burlington – 4.2 inches
Pepperell – 4 inches
Randolph – 4 inches
Lunenburg – 4 inches
Winchester – 3.5 inches
North Reading – 3 inches
Milford – 3 inches
Winthrop – 2.5 inches
North Weymouth – 2.5 inches
Boston – 2 inches
Hopkinton – 2 inches
Cambridge – 1.5 inches
