Townsend man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Townsend man was flown to a Worcester hospital with serious injuries Friday night following a motorcycle crash in Pepperell, police say.

Police responding about 7:10 p.m. to the area of Brookline Street, just south of Prescott Street, for a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash located a 29-year-old Townsend man who had crashed his motorcycle and skidded about 100 feet before going off the road and striking a rock and coming to a stop near a telephone pole and a tree, according to Pepperell police.

The man, who was conscious and alert when police arrived, was taken by ambulance to Pepperell Town Field where he was then transported by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The man’s injuries are serious, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicates that the man was travelling northbound down Brookline Street when he lost control and crashed.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Brookline Street was closed while the scene was active, but has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

