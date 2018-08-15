Toy jeep goes up in flames in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A toy jeep went up in flames in North Andover Tuesday night just seconds after two little kids were pulled off it.

Michelle Kline said her two kids were on the toy jeep when it burst into flames.

“I smelled that chemical, like something is burning smell,” Kline said. “And there was smoke coming out of the hood of the little jeep.”

Kline said her 3-year-old son and 16-month-old daughter were on the jeep when it started to smoke.

“So I just ran over and I had to unbuckle them to get them out,” she said. “The neighbor offered to get a fire extinguisher, but by the time they came out with it was just fully engulfed. It went from smoking to full fire within a matter of like two minutes. It was fast.”

Firefighters arrived to put out the flames.

Kline said she and her husband chose the toy because of all the failsafes it was supposed to have. They’re thankful no one was hurt.

"Later on at night when you actually stop to think about it, if you hadn't been right there you weren't able to grab them so quickly that's 2 kids that weren't able to unbuckle themselves out of the thing on fire in the front yard."

