Tractor-trailer, commuter rail train collide in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an MBTA commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer Monday, officials said.
The Fitchburg Line train struck the tractor-trailer at the Foster Street crossing around 11 a.m., according to the Littleton Police Department.
A Keolis spokesperson said the train made contact with the rear of a tractor-trailer but there were no injuries or damage to either the train or the tractor-trailer.
The crash caused significant delays on the train line. Residents were asked to avoid the area.
It’s not clear if the tractor-trailer driver will be cited.
Transit police are investigating.
