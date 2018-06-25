Tractor-trailer, commuter rail train collide in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an MBTA commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer Monday, officials said.

The Fitchburg Line train struck the tractor-trailer at the Foster Street crossing around 11 a.m., according to the Littleton Police Department.

MBTA train struck a tractor trailer unit at the Foster St. crossing. Avoid the area road closed. pic.twitter.com/P0jZxlI52f — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) June 25, 2018

A Keolis spokesperson said the train made contact with the rear of a tractor-trailer but there were no injuries or damage to either the train or the tractor-trailer.

The crash caused significant delays on the train line. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

It’s not clear if the tractor-trailer driver will be cited.

Transit police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)