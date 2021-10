BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston is causing traffic delays on Interstate 93 northbound during the morning commute Tuesday.

Traffic could be seen backed up in the area of Atlantic Avenue.

No additional information has been released.

#BREAKING: major delays on the XWAY NB. Crash inside the O’Neill tun at Atlantic ave. Two lanes closed making the commute about an hour. @7News pic.twitter.com/n35By8aMZT — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) October 26, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)