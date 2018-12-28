Tractor-trailer fire shuts down stretch of Mass Pike in Westboro

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer fire temporarily shut down a stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro Friday afternoon, crews said.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of the highway near mile marker 99 found flames shooting from the front of the truck and thick smoke billowing into the air, according to a post on the Westboro Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

No additional details were available.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough and Grafton Firefighters are working a tractor trailer fire westbound on the Massachusetts Turnpike at the 99 mile marker. Use caution. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/iJbUxuFuSh — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) December 28, 2018

