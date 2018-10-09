Tractor-trailer gets stuck under bridge outside Attleboro diner

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck got stuck under a bridge outside of a diner in Attleboro, causing delays in the downtown area Tuesday morning.

Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner shared a photo of a Prime Inc. trailer that was wedged under the bridge on County Street.

No injuries were reported.

The truck has since been dislodged and towed from the scene.

