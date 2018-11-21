Tractor-trailer goes off I-495, gets caught on guardrail in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer truck went off Interstate 495 and got caught on a guardrail in Lawrence on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near Route 114 around 11 a.m. found a damaged truck, along with a stretch of guardrail that was torn apart, according to state police.

The left travel lane is expected to be closed for a “significant period of time.”

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers on-scene, jacknifed tractor-trailer unit, Rt 495 north, north of Rt 114, Lawrence. Truck is hung up on guardrail. Only the center lane is open currently. Left line expected to be closed for signicant period of time. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 21, 2018

