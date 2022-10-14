BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities at Logan International Airport spent Friday night removing a tractor trailer from a roadway after it crashed into an overpass near the Central Parking Garage.

A Massport spokesperson said a truck that was too tall for the area it was driving through collided with an overpass while trying to enter the Terminal B “curb area” before 9 p.m..

According to the spokesperson, the crash happened despite signs warning drivers of the roadway’s permitted vehicle heights.

Attention passengers due to a stuck vehicle in Terminal B, we are rerouting all traffic through Terminal A. We would advise you to give yourself extra time to get to the airport. pic.twitter.com/osIbyvRrCN — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) October 15, 2022

Crews, including State Police, spent several hours rerouting traffic through Terminal A while the truck was removed.

By 11 p.m., the truck could be seen being towed in reverse, back through the way it came.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)