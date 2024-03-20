AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor trailer rollover is blocking access to the Mass Pike from an onramp in Auburn.

The vehicle rolled over late Tuesday night on the westbound ramp from I-290 to the Mass Pike.

First responders have been monitoring the scene, with Auburn Fire Rescue saying the ramp will be closed for several hours.

They also said the trailer is carrying batteries, some of which have breached.

Companies on scene with @MassStatePolice on the westbound ramp from I-290 to the Mass Pike for a tractor trailer rollover carrying batteries. Some have breached. @MassDFS Haz Mat Team requested on a Tier I response. Ramp will be closed for several hours. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) March 20, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

