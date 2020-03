SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rollover is causing significant delays on Interstate 91 in Springfield.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on the southbound on-ramp from the South End Bridge Thursday afternoon found the big rig overturned on its side and hanging off the hill, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Twitter account.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.