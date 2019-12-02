Tractor-trailer rolls over on snow-covered highway in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday as snow continued to coat the roadway.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 18.4 found the truck’s cab resting on its roof and the trailer smashed into pieces, according to New Hampshire State Police.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.

The left two travel lanes will remain closed as crews work to clear the wreckage.

The crash is under investigation

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)