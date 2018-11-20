Tractor-trailer slides across roadway, jackknifes in NH

SUTTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police in New Hampshire are investigating after a tractor-trailer slid across a highway, landing on the side of the road on Tuesday morning in Sutton.

Troopers responding to Interstate 89 South Bound near the mile 28.8 marker about 10:16 a.m. found a loaded 2013 Volvo jackknifed on the side of the roadway.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers say the driver, 41-year-old Akmal Ilhom, of Brooklyn, NY, lost control of the vehicle while changing lanes and slid into the left side guardrail.

Troopers say the slush and snow on the roadway, as well as the vehicle’s speed, contributed to the crash.

State police are urging drivers to be vigilant of driving conditions and to reduce speed during hazardous weather.

The tractor-trailer has been removed from the scene and the roadway is open.

No injuries were reported.

