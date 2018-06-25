Tractor-trailer struck by commuter rail train in Littleton

A tractor-trailer struck by a commuter rail train in Littleton. Courtesy Littleton Police Department.

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an MBTA commuter rail train struck a tractor-trailer, police said.

The Fitchburg Line train struck the tractor-trailer at the Foster Street crossing, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and the road is closed.

The MBTA is reporting that the accident has caused significant delays.

Police have not said whether the crash resulted in any injuries.

This is a breaking news story;

