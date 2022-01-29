BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has banned tractor-trailers from traveling on all interstate highways due to the nor’easter that is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to the region on Saturday.

A travel ban is in effect from 6:00 a.m. to midnight for tandems and special permit haulers, as well as tractor-trailer trucks.

“With snowfall rates so high, two to four inches an hour in some eastern Massachusetts communities, along with high winds, we expect there to be whiteout conditions at times, debris on the road, and power outages,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statment. “MassDOT encourages the public to avoid travel on Saturday and to heed warnings to prepare for power outages, especially along the east coast of the state.”

Gulliver also urged all residents to avoid traveling during the storm.

The MBTA announced the Green Line D will not run trains, the Charlestown Ferry service is suspended, shuttle buses will replace trolleys on the Mattapan Line, buses may operate on snow routes as weather conditions worsen, and the Fitchburg Commuter Rail line will run a storm schedule.

Massport advised travelers flying to check with airlines as most airlines have already postponed flights scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone planning to travel to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket this weekend is advised to check schedules with the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises. Hy-Line has already cancelled all service on Saturday to Nantucket.

Gulliver noted that MassDOT has about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations.

Today 6am to midnight travel ban on all MA interstate highways for tractor trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. pic.twitter.com/cnEwtfpNze — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 29, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)