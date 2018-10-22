Burritos sold at Trader Joe’s are being recalled nationwide due to listeria and salmonella concerns.

Suppliers of Trader Joe’s Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos alerted the grocery chain that a vegetable ingredient – either onion or corn – may have the potential to be contaminated.

The recall affects all code dates for the burritos.

At this time, no contamination has been confirmed and no illnesses have been reported, according to Trader Joe’s.

All potentially affected products have been removed from sale.

Anyone who has bought a Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burrito is encouraged to discard or return the product to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

