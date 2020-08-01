Traffic control measures planned for NASCAR race day

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Traffic control measures will be in place as race fans head to and from the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 310 starts at 3 p.m., meaning the greatest congestion in the late afternoon and early evening.

That morning, Route 106 will be one lane northbound and one lane southbound from I-393 to the intersection of Shaker Road. From that intersection to the speedway entrance, there will be two northbound lanes and one southbound lanes.

From 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., there will beone northbound and two southbound lanes on Route 106.

