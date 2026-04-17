WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The morning commute was tied up on Route 128 in Waltham on Monday after a driver crashed into a pond.

Emergency crews could be seen working to remove the vehicle from the water near a highway off-ramp.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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