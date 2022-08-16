BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic expert Andrew Stober warns that the Orange Line shutdown is likely to cause a challenge for many Boston drivers.

Stober heads up global partnerships with Waze, a navigation software.

“From a Waze perspective we are going to want you to urge you to plan your drive ahead of time to make sure you get to your destination on time,” said Stober.

MassDOT released an image of a red haze blanketing Boston meant to show where traffic will be impacted by the Orange Line shutdown for the next 30-days as a fleet of shuttle buses prepares to join the busy city streets.

Highway officials are urging T commuters not to drive into the city, predicting critical traffic bottlenecks in places like I-93, Fellsway by Medford, Leverett Circle and Charles Circle.

“Coming in for dinner in the evening, your going to drive, but for that daily commute, you might turn to transit more frequently,” said Stober.

For those in Charlestown, experts predict that Sullivan Square is likely to fill up with traffic fast.

“I am old enough to know and to have lived through portions of the Big Dig this, thankfully wont be nearly as long as that,” said Stober.

