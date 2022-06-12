BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP) — The first of 36 consecutive weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel caused some traffic jams — and irritated drivers.

The closure from late Friday to early Monday marked the start of major restoration work on the 88-year-old tunnel by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The Sumner Tunnel carries traffic under the harbor into Boston from East Boston, where Logan International Airport is located.

The project will restore overhead arch, overhaul the deteriorating road surface and install new lights, among other things.

The project will eventually require the tunnel to be closed seven days a week, but that won’t happen until May 2023.

