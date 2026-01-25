BOSTON (WHDH) - The flakes are flying and the snow is piling up on roadways across the region as a major winter storm wallops New England.

The 7NEWS Traffic Tracker is out on the highway to offer a live look at the latest driving conditions.

As of 3 p.m., several inches of snow were on the highway on Interstate 95 in Woburn and visibility was limited.

Road crews could be seen working to clear the roadway as motorists are being urged to give them room to work.

