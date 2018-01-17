Transgender non-discrimination bill re-introduced

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill in the New Hampshire House that would add protections against discrimination for transgender people is scheduled for a committee hearing.

The bill would bar discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations at places such as restaurants or movie theaters. Other states, including every other New England state, have similar protections in law. New Hampshire provides protections already based on race, religion, sexual orientation and several other factors.

A similar measure was tabled by House leadership last year.

Bill supporters include the Business and Industry Association; the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation; the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence; and the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police.

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a bill hearing on Jan. 31.

