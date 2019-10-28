Transit police arrest Holbrook man accused of assault

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was arrested on assault charges after he allegedly punched and kicked another man outside the Holbrook/ Randolph Commuter Rail Station Friday evening.

Officers arriving at the parking lot around 6 p.m. spoke with the 21-year-old victim who said he was crossing in the Union Street crosswalk when 55-year-old Robert Scott sped by and nearly struck him, according to a release issued by the Transit Police Department.

The victim said he then raised his middle finger at Scott who later exited his vehicle, crossed the parking lot and began assaulting him.

Scott then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was able to provide investigators with Scott’s registration number and he was placed into custody at his home.

