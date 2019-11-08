Transit police arrest Somerville man accused of indecent assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man was arrested on indecent assault charges after he allegedly tried to forcibly hug and kiss a woman inside an MBTA station Wednesday.

Officers arriving at the State Street Station around 9 a.m. spoke with a woman who said she was approached by a man at the fare gates who attempted to hug and forcefully kiss her, according to a release issued by transit police.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Benjamin Celletti.

The victim told officers she pushed Celletti away and was then indecently assaulted.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)