Transit police asking for help identifying person in connection with indecent assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent assault and an MBTA station earlier this month.

Police released photos Tuesday of a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Jackson Square Station on Aug. 9.

Police say he was seen exiting the T at the Forest Hills Station around 2:30 p.m. and boarding a Route #30 bus.

Anyone with information can contact the MBTA’s criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or text tips to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the T’s SeeSay app.

