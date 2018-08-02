Transit police looking for man accused of armed assault on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is accused with armed assault with intent to rob on the Green Line.

Police say the man assaulted someone on July 5 about 9:30 p.m. on the trolley between Haymarket Station and Government Center.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Person of Interest in Armed Assault (Firearm) Investigation. Recognize him please contact us. #MBTA https://t.co/ACxSR3vnwA pic.twitter.com/Ld5ImFphLH — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 2, 2018

