BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say conducted a lewd act in front of a woman on a Red Line train earlier this month.

Officers are investigating the incident, which occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10., between Quincy Adams and Downtown Crossing.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit polic at 617-222-1050.

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