Transit police searching for Blue Line assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police searching for a suspect wanted for an assault and battery aboard a Blue Line train last month.

Cellphone pictures of the suspect were released on Wednesday.

The person depicted is wanted for questioning relative to a Nov. 27 assault and battery onboard a Blue Line train between the Government Center and Maverick MBTA stations, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

