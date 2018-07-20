BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of smashing a bus window with a foot scooter Wednesday morning.

The suspect allegedly stuck out his tongue at the bus operator before slamming his scooter into the vehicle at the intersection of Cambridge and Highgate streets in Allston around 6 a.m.

He is wanted in questioning relative to assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050.

Recognize this grown man ? Stuck his tongue out at bus operator then proceeded to smash the window w/his little foot scooter. Contact us w/info. Thank you #MBTA https://t.co/qWhdTT0Y2o pic.twitter.com/rsmnE3zPLg — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 19, 2018

