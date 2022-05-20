BOSTON (WHDH) - The Transit Police is asking the public to help find a man who committed a “lewd act” at Haymarket Station.

A woman told police that she was standing on the station’s Oak Grove platform when a man masturbated onto the platform.

The man has dark brown or black hair and was wearing a black or gray and red flannel with a white shirt underneath, a black mask, a red hat with a white leaf design on the front what appears to be a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call TPD’s Criminal Investigation Unity at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

