BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker has been hospitalized after he was pulled semi-conscious from a barge in East Boston Friday morning, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a report of a worker trapped in a confined space found the man stuck in a 10-foot by 30-foot barge, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The worker, whose name was not released, was removed semi-conscious and taken to the hospital by paramedics.
His condition was not immediately available.
