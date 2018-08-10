BOSTON (WHDH) - A worker has been hospitalized after he was pulled semi-conscious from a barge in East Boston Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a worker trapped in a confined space found the man stuck in a 10-foot by 30-foot barge, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The worker, whose name was not released, was removed semi-conscious and taken to the hospital by paramedics.

His condition was not immediately available.

Semi-conscious worker removed from barge & transported by @BOSTON_EMS . pic.twitter.com/LeBgzA997N — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 10, 2018

Tech Rescue Response to 336-404 Border St. East Boston at approx. 8:45 am for a worker trapped in a confined space. (1) worker confirmed inside an approx 10’X30’ wide barge. pic.twitter.com/9IJjiuYYun — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 10, 2018

