The Travis Roy Foundation will host their 11th and final WIFFLE ball challenge this weekend at Nickerson Field.

The Foundation was established by former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy to benefit those suffering from spinal cord injuries and children facing complex medical conditions.

Roy was only seconds into the first game of his collegiate career when a hit into the boards left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Roy passed away two years ago and while the foundation has raised over $1 million over the past 10 years, it was his dying wish that the foundation shut down with his passing to better provide aid to other programs.

“It’s a very bittersweet occasion,” said Brenda Roy, Travis’ mother. “We passed so many friends that just wanna say hello and you know give us their best wishes everybody with a tear in their eye and a smile on their face..so it will be bittersweet mostly because of the people that we got to know along the way”

The foundation is hoping its final event will be their most prolific.

According to a statement by the foundation, the program is hoping to surpass $1 million in donations this weekend.