Tree comes crashing down on Acton house

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down on an Acton house as strong winds impacted the region Monday.

The homeowner was doing work on the house about five feet away from where the tree came through the roof.

There were no injuries.

Utility crews are in the area trying to restore power to neighborhoods left in the dark due to outages from the wind.

One woman in the area said she couldn’t get back to her house due to roadblocks as a result of downed trees and wires.

“I came back from school with my son. I saw that this road was blocked. So we went around, it was blocked. I parked at a neighbor’s house and walked home,” said Vidya Kumer.

