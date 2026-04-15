HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree fell onto a home in Holden Tuesday night as strong storms with gusty winds moved through central Massachusetts.

Crews responded to the home on Manning Street after the tree snapped in half, fell onto the front of the building, then tumbled into the front yard.

A second tree also fell in the area and ripped down nearby power lines, causing several homes to be without power. Crews are on scene working to fix those downed lines.

No one was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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