PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hit and killed by a fallen pine tree at her home in Plymouth Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to a home on Sullivan Avenue at approximately 1:10 p.m. for a report of a fallen tree on a back porch with a woman potentially trapped underneath.

When they arrived, Plymouth police said officers and neighbors found the victim and began rendering life-saving care.

“The rain had let up for a bit, and she has a dog, her very best friend dog, and the neighbor also has a dog, so they both went out onto their back porch to let their animals out during the downpours,” a neighbor told 7NEWS. “The neighbor heard this loud crack, and he looked over and a tree had fallen from State Road, right onto her, and crushed her,”

The 61-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries,” Plymouth Police and Fire said. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was sitting outside on her porch when a gust of wind caused the tree to snap and fall onto the home and the victim.

“I’m just getting calls now from all the neighbors who are just devastated with this sad news,” her neighbor said. “Just a lovely woman, always smiling, always happy, it’s very sad.”

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

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