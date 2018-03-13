Tree worker slips, falls off truck in Carver

CARVER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a tree worker was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after slipping and falling off his truck in Carver.

The worker was trying to remove a tree that had come down on a power line when he fell about 10 feet to the ground.

The worker’s brother told 7’s Steve Tellier that he was attempting to get into a bucket on top of the truck at the time of the fall.

The worker was said to be bleeding from the head when he was transported from the scene.

Authorities were not able to comment on whether than man’s injuries were life threatening or non-life threatening.

