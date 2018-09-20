HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A new trial date has been set for a for a New Hampshire state senator facing domestic violence charges.

Democrat Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in August to nine charges alleging he struck and bit a woman, and kicked in the door of her home. He stepped down from his position as Senate minority leader after his arrest, but he declined to resign from his seat despite pressure from fellow Democrats.

Woodburn faces Republican David Starr of Franconia in the November election. A trial date has been set for Dec. 17.

