Trillium’s beer garden on Greenway in Boston reopening Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Trillium Brewing Company’s beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in Boston is reopening Thursday.

Draft pours will start flowing at 12 p.m. and food service will be available for people who stop by the open-air venue.

Until May 29, the beer garden will operate under the same state guidelines that have been in place, according to Trillium. Masks will be required unless seated and social distancing will be enforced.

Trillium says tables are first-come, first-serve with 90-minute dining limits until May 29. There will also be contactless ordering for food and beer.

Food trucks, including Dining Car, Pennypacker, The Bacon Truck, and Bon Me, will be onsite at the Greenway.

“As New Englanders, we’re always eager to celebrate summer in Boston, especially this year,” Trillium said in a Facebook post. “We’re excited to provide a safe and welcoming outdoor environment for you to meet up with friends and family!”

The beer garden will be open Thursdays from 12 to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.

