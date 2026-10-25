LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seventeen people have been forced from their homes after a fire scorched a triple-decker in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Walnut Street found heavy flames coming from the third floor of a multi-family home.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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