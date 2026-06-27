A Massachusetts State Trooper has been relieved of duty pending a formal duty-status hearing after state police officials became aware of a video showing two off-duty troopers in a physical altercation, a department spokesman said Saturday.

In a statement, the spokesman said, “The conduct depicted is serious and inconsistent with the standards required of every member of this Department, whether on duty or off duty. Immediately upon learning of the incident, the Department relieved the Trooper seen striking the other Trooper from duty pending a formal duty-status hearing. The Department’s Office of Professional Integrity and Accountability is actively investigating the facts and circumstances of the incident, and the Department will take swift and appropriate action based on the findings.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)