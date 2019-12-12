Trooper, suspect injured after shots fired during traffic stop on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and suspect were injured after shots were fired during a traffic stop on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 54 around 12 p.m. when the suspect brandished a knife during an altercation and “stabbed or cut” the trooper, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. There was no immediate word on their condition.

It’s not clear if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

The trooper was able to use his radio to call for help after suffering a non-life-threatening injury, sources said.

A knife was reportedly found in a travel lane on the highway.

Video from Sky7 HD showed two lanes blocked off by multiple police cruisers and a gold minivan roped off with yellow crime scene tape.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Lengthy traffic delays are expected.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

Sources: state trooper was stabbed or cut before shots were fired on 495 around noontime #7news pic.twitter.com/RwfFeBBy5e — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 12, 2019

Essex County DA's office en route to scene of officer involved shooting on 495 south in Amesbury #7news pic.twitter.com/t7xwqNJ1SW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 12, 2019

Investigation under way into altercation between a trooper and a suspect on Route 495 S/B, just prior to x54 in #Amesbury. Injuries to both. Details still developing. More info will be released as appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 12, 2019

