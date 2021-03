An investigation uncovered more than 15 grams of suspected fentanyl, an equal amount of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, a cigarette wrapper containing suspected methamphetamine, various non-prescribed medications, and assorted drug paraphernalia in Trangaglia’s bedroom.

He is facing additional drug-related charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)