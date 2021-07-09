BOSTON (WHDH) - Tropical Storm Elsa drenched Massachusetts with rain on Friday as it powered up the East Coast.

Many communities saw at least 3 inches of rain with some places getting close to 4 inches. Wellesley was the jackpot zone with 4.5 inches of rain recorded.

Below is a list of some of the towns and cities some that received the most rain:

Wellesley – 4.47 inches

Westwood- 3.95 inches

Sudbury – 3.93 inches

Millis – 3.64 inches

Arlington – 3.61 inches

Holliston – 3.50 inches

Sharon – 3.48 inches

Leominster – 3.38 inches

Mendon – 3.37 inches

Bellingham – 3.32 inches

Canton – 3.24 inches

Sutton – 3.21 inches

Boxboro – 3.19 inches

Wayland – 3.16 inches

Walpole – 3.13 inches

Hopkinton – 3.05 inches

Beverly – 3.02 inches

Franklin – 3.01 inches

Click here to view the National Weather Service’s full list of rain totals.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)