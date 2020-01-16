Truck crashes in Billerica, spills thousands of gallons of heating oil

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck overturned in Billerica, spilling thousands of gallons of heating oil on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near Gray and Salem streets around 10:30 a.m. found a truck on its side that was leaking a massive amount of heating oil, according to the Billerica Police Department.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Andover Road in the area of Salem Road will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

“Big mess folks,” the police department said in a tweet.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

