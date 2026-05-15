MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A crash in Marlborough Friday morning between a school bus and another vehicle left one person dead, state police confirmed.

“Troopers are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Route 12 in Marlborough,” officials posted on X, formerly Twitter. “One person is deceased. No students on the bus were seriously hurt.”

The Modanock School District said, “All of our students are safe, and we will be reaching out to their parents directly.”

The district said the bus was carrying 13 Monadnock Regional Middle-High School students, who were “evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and were determined to be safe and in stable condition”.

First Student, the bus operator, reported that the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“Very jarring to see, I feel like it’s always jarring to see, when a school bus is involved,” Sean Colby, a concerned neighbor, said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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