Truck fleeing police slams into light pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man is facing charges and another is in the hospital after they drove a stolen truck into a light pole in Boston while they were fleeing police, officials said.

Officers tried to stop the stolen Ford F-250 around 2 a.m. but the driver sped away, police said. Officers stopped the pursuit and found the truck after it crashed into a light pole at Warren Street and MLK Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the truck roll over and catch fire after the crash. The driver struggles to open the door before getting out shortly before police arrive.

One person in the truck was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police arrested a second person on several motor vehicle charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)