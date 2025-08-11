WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a truck that flipped over underneath a railroad in Worcester Monday afternoon.

Impact came shortly before 1 p.m. when the truck struck a railroad bridge and flipped over.

A police source tells 7NEWS that the truck is used to haul large dumpsters. It had a dumpster retrieval arm in the up position, and investigators believe that arm hit the right side of the bridge, causing the truck to flip over on its side.

The rig was not carrying a dumpster at the time of the crash.

A police source says damage to the bridge is not extensive, and adds that the bridge has been hit many times before.

Trains carry freight using the bridge and its tracks are still running.

A tow truck dragged the dumpster out from beneath the bridge just after 4 p.m.

The truck driver was rushed to an area hospital for emergency treatment. An accident reconstruction team used technology to scan equipment and map out the area, helping investigators pinpoint what happened.

Investigators wonder whether the driver had a medical emergency, due to alarms that go off in the can of the truck to alert the driver if it has been left in an elevated position.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)